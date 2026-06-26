Ryan Cook steps down as Netherlands head coach

Amsterdam: Ryan Cook has stepped down as head coach of the Netherlands men’s cricket team with immediate effect, the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) announced on Thursday, bringing an end to a four-year tenure that oversaw some of the most significant achievements in Dutch cricket in recent years.

Cook leaves at a time when the Netherlands remain firmly in contention in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition, sitting third in the standings with 32 points from 28 matches. The decision comes following the birth of Cook’s second child, with the former South African cricketer citing the demands of the role and the need for greater personal presence as reasons behind his departure. IANS

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