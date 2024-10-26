SA VS BAN: Temba Bavuma to miss South Africa’s second Test against Bangladesh

Dhaka: Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa’s second Test against Bangladesh as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Aiden Markram will continue to lead the side in the series in Bavuma’s absence, with the latter aiming to be fit for the home Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Bavuma injured his elbow in an ODI against Ireland earlier this month after falling awkwardly to complete a run. He retired hurt on 35 in the match and did not return to the field. It is the same elbow which got hurt during the T20I tour of India in 2022.

“We just feel medically he’s not going to be ready for the second Test. We will tone down the (rehabilitation) programme so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series,” South Africa’s Test coach Shukri Conrad said.

With Bavuma not taking any further part in the series, it is still uncertain whether he will stay with the squad in Dhaka or fly back home to continue his rehabilitation and prepare for the Sri Lanka series. IANS

