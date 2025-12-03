SA20 has made South Africa more competitive: Jacques Kallis

New Delhi: Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has credited the SA20 for the recent surge in competitiveness in the men’s team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, adding that he can see the impact similar to how the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on Indian cricket in its starting years. The fourth season of SA20 comes at a time when the men’s team continued its good run in the ICC tournaments in 2025 – a semifinal finish in the Champions Trophy was followed by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) for the first time. Before that, South Africa had entered the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and became runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup. “That’s huge, as it’s not a coincidence that we’ve suddenly become really competitive in these ICC tournaments. As I said earlier, we were only hoping that something like this could come to South Africa a lot earlier because we saw what IPL did for Indian cricket. There’s a reason why Indian cricket has become so strong, it’s because of the IPL,” said Kallis to IANS in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of the season four set to happen from December 26 to January 25. (IANS)

