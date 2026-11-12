Sachin Tendulkar to Unveil 'Batography' Exhibit Featuring 26 Iconic Bats at MCA Museum

Mumbai : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will gift 26 bats, including those used during his record-breaking international career, along with other prized memorabilia, to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

The collection, which will be housed in a dedicated section titled ‘Batography’, will be unveiled on November 16.

The date marks 13 years since Tendulkar brought the curtain down on his international career, playing his 200th and final Test against the West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in November 2013.

The exhibition will trace the Master Blaster’s remarkable journey through the bats that accompanied him during some of the most defining moments of his career. Among the collection are bats that helped him register his 100 international centuries, offering visitors a glimpse into the stories behind some of cricket’s most celebrated milestones.

Conceived as a biography told through cricketing equipment, ‘Batography’ will feature 26 bats alongside a selection of memorabilia, including helmets, jerseys and personal notes from significant occasions in Tendulkar's career.

Speaking about the initiative, MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, “Sachin Tendulkar's contribution to Indian and world cricket goes far beyond the records he has created. His journey is woven into the memories of millions of cricket fans, and these bats are among the most personal artefacts of that journey. Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created. We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers.”

The dedicated exhibition is intended to preserve and showcase the personal artefacts associated with Tendulkar’s career, while allowing cricket enthusiasts to revisit the milestones and memories that defined his time on the field.

The initiative adds a significant collection to the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, offering fans an opportunity to explore the journey of one of the game’s most influential figures through the equipment and memorabilia associated with his achievements. (IANS)

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