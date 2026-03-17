Salman century in vain as Bangladesh hold nerve to seal series victory

DHAKA: Tanzid Hasan struck his maiden century before Taskin Ahmed took four wickets as Bangladesh pulled off an 11-run victory in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Salman Ali Agha hit a valiant 106 but it went in vain as Pakistan was bowled out for 279 while chasing Bangladesh’s 290 for five at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Tanzid Hasan, named player of the match and series, hit a run-a-ball 107 that included six fours and seven sixes, to help Bangladesh put a competitive total on board after being put in to bat.

The 25-year-old shared 105 runs for the opening wicket with Saif Hassan, who made a patient 36 off 55 balls before Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the stand in the 19th over.

Tanzid continued to dominate the innings, reaching his half-century off 47 balls and then converting it into his first ODI hundred from 98 deliveries.

His fine innings ended when he was caught off Abrar Ahmed in the 37th over, leaving the host at 194 for three.

Litton Das tried to accelerate during the final overs, scoring 41 off 51 balls, while Towhid Hridoy provided late impetus with an unbeaten 48 off 44 deliveries.

However, Bangladesh could only add 77 runs in the last 10 overs while losing two wickets. Haris Rauf was Pakistan’s most successful bowler, taking three for 52 off his 10 overs, while Afridi and Abrar claimed one wicket each.

In response, Pakistan was reduced to 82 for five before staging a fightback, with Agha scoring 106 off 98 balls.

But Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman swung the momentum back in Bangladesh’s favour with crucial breakthroughs.

Taskin finished with four for 49, while Mustafizur grabbed three for 54. Agencies

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