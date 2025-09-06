Sam Curran returns to England T20I squad; Ben Duckett handed rest

London: England have recalled all-rounder Sam Curran for their upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Ireland, while giving Ben Duckett an additional week of rest after his dramatic dip in form.

Curran, who has not played for England in any format this year or under coach Brendon McCullum, returns on the back of prolific domestic performances. Across 24 appearances in the T20 Blast and the Hundred this summer, he scored 603 runs at a strike rate of 154.21 and claimed 33 wickets, making him one of the standout performers.

He has been added to squads for all six fixtures against South Africa and Ireland.

His recall follows England’s struggles with spin options in Thursday’s second ODI against South Africa at Lord’s, where Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks combined for 1 for 112 in 10 overs. Curran’s inclusion offers England greater balance and depth in both batting and bowling.

Duckett, meanwhile, has been granted a short break before England’s winter tours of New Zealand and Australia. The left-hander, now an all-format regular, looked out of touch during a laboured 14 off 33 balls at Lord’s.

While he scored 462 runs in nine innings during the Test series against India earlier this summer, he has since passed 20 only once in 10 subsequent innings, including a quiet Hundred campaign for Birmingham Phoenix. His absence opens the door for Jamie Smith and Phil Salt to open the batting against South Africa, with Jacks or Tom Banton likely to step up in the Ireland series.

In another adjustment, Matthew Potts has been withdrawn from the Ireland T20Is to focus on County Championship duties with Durham. With Jamie Overton’s retirement from red-ball cricket leaving a vacancy in the Ashes squad, Potts is considered a strong candidate, and England believes he is better served by playing Championship cricket than travelling as a reserve in Dublin.

Jordan Cox, Curran’s Oval Invincibles team-mate, remains part of the squad to face Ireland but will not feature against South Africa. Duckett, however, stays with the ODI squad for Sunday’s dead-rubber at Southampton. IANS

