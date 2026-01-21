Santosh Trophy Football Tournament: Assam start campaign today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the Santosh Trophy Football Tournament will kick off on Wednesday at two venues- Silapathar and Dhakuakhana. Three matches are scheduled on the opening day of the competition.

In the morning fixture, Uttarakhand will take on Rajasthan at Dhakuakhana from 9.00 am. Later in the afternoon session at the same venue, West Bengal will face Nagaland.

Hosts Assam will begin their campaign on Wednesday at Silapathar, where they will lock horns with Tamil Nadu.

