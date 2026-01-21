Sports

Santosh Trophy Football Tournament: Assam start campaign today

The final round of the Santosh Trophy starts Wednesday at Silapathar and Dhakuakhana, with three matches set for the opening day.
Santosh Trophy Football Tournament: Assam start campaign today
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the Santosh Trophy Football Tournament will kick off on Wednesday at two venues- Silapathar and Dhakuakhana. Three matches are scheduled on the opening day of the competition.

In the morning fixture, Uttarakhand will take on Rajasthan at Dhakuakhana from 9.00 am. Later in the afternoon session at the same venue, West Bengal will face Nagaland.

Hosts Assam will begin their campaign on Wednesday at Silapathar, where they will lock horns with Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: South Africa Women to host India for five T20Is in April

Assam
Santosh Trophy Football Tournament

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com