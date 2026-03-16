Sarfaraz Ahmed Bids Farewell to International Cricket After Illustrious Career

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the wicketkeeper-batter who led Pakistan to 2017 ICC Champions Trophy triumph and remains the only captain to have won ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, drawing curtains on a career spanning nearly two decades.

Ahmed, 37, represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, amassing 6,164 runs across all three formats with six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he claimed 315 catches and 56 stumpings.

Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats and under his leadership the side had the top ranking in T20Is, as well as set a world record of 11 consecutive T20I series victories that included six clean sweeps against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland. IANS

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