Saudi Pro League: Benzema nets hat-trick on Al Hilal debut as club extend lead over Al Nassr

NEW DELHI: Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and provided an assist on his debut for Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal as they thrashed relegation-battling Al Akhdoud 6-0 in Najran on Thursday.

The 38-year-old joined Al Hilal on Monday after reports said he turned down an offer to extend his contract with Al Ittihad, whom he joined on a free transfer in 2023 following 14 years at Real Madrid.

Benzema made an immediate impact for his new side, breaking the deadlock with a stylish back-heel finish after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box shortly after the half-hour mark.

He doubled Al Hilal’s lead with a low strike from close range in the 60th minute and completed his hat-trick four minutes later with another finish from inside the area.

The Frenchman then set up Malcom for Al Hilal’s fourth before being substituted in the 71st minute.

“It was an important game today. So we are happy, we play well, we do a clean sheet and we score so we are happy,” Benzema said.

“Everybody is good with me they give me everything so when I am on the pitch I give everything for them,” he added.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the AFC Player of the Year for 2025, completed the rout with a brace. Agencies

