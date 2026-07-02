Sebastian Beccacece steps down as Ecuador coach after World Cup exit

Mexico City: Sebastian Beccacece has resigned as Ecuador head coach after the South American side’s FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Speaking after the elimination, the Argentine confirmed that his tenure had come to an end following the expiry of his contract, saying he believed stepping aside was the right decision after Ecuador fell short of the objectives set for the tournament.

Beccacece, who took charge of Ecuador in August 2024, said the World Cup had always marked the conclusion of his agreement with the Ecuadorian Football Federation. While expressing gratitude for the opportunity, he admitted the team had not fulfilled the expectations it had set.

“My contract ends as soon as the World Cup is over, and since we didn’t achieve what we promised, the best thing is to step aside,” Beccacece said while speaking to the media after the game. (IANS)

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