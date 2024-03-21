Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar to host 3-day sports meet in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar will host a three-day sports meet at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here from March 30. Around 700 players from nine teams from ten international border districts of Assam will participate in the competition. The events which will be the part of the competitions are: 100, 200, 800, 1500m race, 4X100m relay, high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin, discuss, football, Kabaddi and kho kho.

