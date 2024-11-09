Senior National Wrestling Championship from December in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Wrestling Association will host the forthcoming 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8.

The star-studded event will feature India’s top wrestlers including Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat, U-20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal, Sujeet, Deepak Punia, Reetika Hooda, Sonam, Radhika, Manisha, Bipasha, Priya, Udit, Chirag, Sunil Kumar, Narinder Cheema among others. IANS

