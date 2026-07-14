Senuja Wekunagoda’s 203 keeps Sri Lanka on top against India on Day 1

GALLE: An imposing unbeaten double hundred from Senuja Wekunagoda helped Sri Lanka Under-19 take control of the first Youth Test against India U-19, racing to 344 for four on the opening day in Galle on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka was reduced to three for two in the third over but recovered from the disastrous start to move to a strong position, thanks to one-down Wekunagoda’s exploits.

Wekunagoda was still going strong, batting on 203 not out off 227 balls at stumps. He has already hit 31 boundaries.

Giving him company was Chamika Heenatigala on 33 off 77 balls, having struck two fours and one six.

Captain Vimath Dinsara (52, 99 balls, 9x4) and Kavija Gamage (49, 121 balls, 9x4) are the other notable contributors for the home side. Agencies

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