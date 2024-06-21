Serbia threaten to pull out over alleged offensive chanting by fans

New Delhi: Serbia have threatened to leave the ongoing Euro 2024 if UEFA fails to take action against alleged chanting between fans of Croatia and Albania.

The Football Association of Serbia general secretary Jovan Surbatovic said that they may pull out of the tournament if the continental governing body did not sanction both federations, the ESPN reported.

"What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even if it means not continuing the competition," Surbatovic told Serbia's state broadcaster RTS. IANS

Also Read: Indian Archery Teams Virtually Secure Paris Olympics Berths Despite World Cup Stage 3 Medal Miss

Also Watch: