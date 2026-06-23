Serena Williams Set for Wimbledon Comeback After Receiving Singles Wildcard

LONDON: Serena Williams is set to play her first singles match in four years as the 23-time Major winner has been awarded the last wildcard for Wimbledon, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club announced on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Serena was already going to compete at the grass Major since she and Venus, her elder sister, had already been given a doubles wildcard.

The American, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, last played at The Championships in 2022 where she lost to Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in the opening round. Later, in the same year, she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at the U.S. Open. At the time, she said she didn’t want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis. Agencies

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