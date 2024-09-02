Serie A: AC Milan still winless after 2-2 draw against Lazio

MILAN: Rafael Leao came off the bench to earn AC Milan a 2-2 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, but Paulo Fonseca’s side is still without a Serie A win this season.

Milan was in front at the break through Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic’s eighth-minute goal, but Lazio hit back in the second half as Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored in quick succession.

Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku and Andre Zambo Anguissa scored in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over promoted Parma. Agencies

