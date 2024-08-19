Serie A: Inter Milan start title defense with draw 2-2 against Genoa

MILAN: Marcus Thuram’s double was not enough to let Inter Milan kick off its title defense with a win as a late penalty helped Genoa draw 2-2 in their Serie A opener on Saturday.

Thuram had been a revelation in his first season in Italy with 15 goals and 14 assists across all competitions and he netted once in each half in Genoa to give Inter the lead after Alessandro Vogliacco’s surprise opener.

However, Genoa was awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time and Junior Messias scored from the rebound after Yann Sommer saved his spot kick.

It was a rare Serie A match featuring two coaches who were also in charge of their teams last season. AC Milan is one of 14 teams which has a new coach in the league and Paulo Fonseca’s first match in charge was at home against Torino later.

Parma’s first match back in Serie A ended with a 1-1 draw at home to Fiorentina, in Raffaele Palladino’s debut in charge of the visitors.

Dennis Man curled in the opener for Parma in the 22nd minute but Cristiano Biraghi leveled in the 75th with an angled drive.

Fiorentina pushed for all three points but its chances diminished when defender Marin Pongracic was sent off in the 83rd following a second yellow card. Agencies

