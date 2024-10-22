Serie A: Lautaro Martinez strike earns Inter Milan win over Roma

MILAN: Inter Milan secured a 1-0 victory at AS Roma on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Lautaro Martinez in a tightly contested Serie A match.

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.

Inter are now second in the table with 17 points, two behind leaders Napoli, while Roma are 10th with 10 points.

There were numerous chances for both sides to break the deadlock in the first half, but Roma keeper Mile Svilar and his Inter counterpart Yann Sommer made several impressive saves to keep an intense opening period goalless.

Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu had to leave the field after 12 minutes with an apparent injury, and he was followed off shortly after by Italy international Francesco Acerbi.

Following Martinez's goal, both sides battled to seize the momentum.

Svilar made a one-handed save to deny Inter's Denzel Dumfries, while Sommer dived to block a powerful snapshot from Matias Soule in the dying moments of the match, securing all three points for Inter.

Fiorentina cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory at Lecce on Sunday, marking the first time they have scored six goals in an away Serie A match since 1966. Agencies

