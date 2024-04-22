Serie A: Napoli’s European hopes dimmed by loss to Empoli

MILAN: Napoli’s hopes of playing European football next season suffered a setback as it endured a frustrating 1-0 defeat at lowly Empoli that left it eighth in Serie A on Saturday.

Empoli, which is battling relegation, opened the scoring after four minutes when striker Alberto Cerri headed in a close-range cross for what proved to be the winner.

Serie A is set to secure at least five spots in an expanded Champions League competition next season but Napoli has taken only five points from its last five league matches.

Napoli stays on 49 points, three points off Lazio in sixth, six points behind AS Roma, in fifth with two games in hand, and 10 adrift of fourth-placed Bologna, which visits Roma on Monday.

Empoli is 15th with 31 points, four points clear of the drop zone. Agencies

Also Read: Juventus rescue late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A

Also Watch: