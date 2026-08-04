Sevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez on long-term deal

Madrid: Sevilla have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from La Liga giants Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has signed a contract through June 2031, becoming Sevilla’s sixth signing of the summer.

Fran Gonzalez made one first-team appearance for Real Madrid and played 46 times for the club’s B team, while also featuring regularly for Spain at U-20 and U-21 level.

Sevilla have reportedly paid around one million euros for 50 percent of Gonzalez’s rights, with Real Madrid retaining a stake that would allow it to profit from any future sale. IANS

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