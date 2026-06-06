Shakira and Burna Boy to Ignite 2026 FIFA World Cup Opener with ‘Dai Dai’

NEW DELHI: Shakira will perform Dai Dai, the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with Nigerian songwriter Burna Boy, on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, before the home side takes on South Africa in the first of 104 games of the quadrennial showpiece.

A host of other stars will join the duo at the ceremony, which will get underway 90 minutes before kick-off, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla, all of whom will bring the sound of the official World Cup album to life.

Mexico will kick off a trilogy of ceremonies that will follow across Canada and the United States. While singer-songwriters Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the ceremony in Toronto on June 12, in the USA, pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform at the SoFi Stadium on the same day. Agencies

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