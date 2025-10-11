Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai’s charge in Ranji Trophy opener against J&K

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as the new captain of Mumbai for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025–26 season. The announcement came on Friday, with Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane also included in the 16-member squad for the season opener against Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur takes over the reins from Rahane, who stepped down from the leadership role ahead of the new season. IANS

Also Read: Rishabh Pant expected to play Delhi’s second Ranji Trophy match after injury layoff

Also Watch: