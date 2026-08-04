Shiho Kuwaki makes it two-in-a-row for Japan at AIG Women’s Open

Lancashire: Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki beat Esther Henseleit in a two-hole playoff to win the 50th edition of the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes near Lancashire in England. Her win meant a second straight win for Japan, as she emulated the 2025 champion Miyu Yamashita.

Kuwaki has been near the top of the leaderboard all week with an opening 66 (-5) followed by a 70 (-1) and a 73 (+2). On the final day, she held her nerve to shoot a round of 70 (-1), which included three birdies and two bogeys.

American Yealimi Noh, who led at the 54-hole mark, had a tough final day, carding a 74 (+3) to finish in solo third place on four-under-par.

World number one Nelly Korda and world number two Jeeno Thitikul shared fourth place on two-under-par.

India’s Hero-supported Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok had missed the cut earlier this week. IANS

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