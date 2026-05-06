Shillong Cricket Academy crush Darrang Rhinos in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shillong Cricket Academy (SCA) recorded a convincing 76-run victory over Darrang Rhinos in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon, on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Shillong Cricket Academy opted to bat first in a rain-affected match that was reduced to 35 overs. The side put up an impressive total of 188 for 3 in their allotted overs. Suraj Chetry led the charge with a well-crafted 71, hitting four boundaries, while Gautam Paul contributed a solid 60 with four boundaries. Mannan Surana added late momentum with a quick unbeaten 34 off just 19 balls, striking six boundaries.

In reply, Darrang Rhinos were bowled out for 112 in 30.2 overs. Mubashir Hussain top-scored with 43 runs, while Deep Bora chipped in with 16.

Shillong Cricket Academy bowlers dominated in the innings, with Mannan Surana delivering an excellent spell of 3 for 11. Rohit Sharma and Aveeral Joshi supported well, picking up two wickets each to seal the comprehensive win.

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