Shreyas Iyer-Led India Departs for Ireland, England as New T20I Era Begins

Chennai: The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team has departed for Ireland and England from Chennai International Airport for white-ball series, starting June 26. The men in blue are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs against England, from June 26.

The T20Is in Ireland will be India’s first since their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and 28. With Shreyas at the helm of the T20I side, it marks the start of a new chapter for India in the shortest format, especially with the Los Angeles Olympics and the next Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand happening in 2028. IANS

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