Simone Biles Joins Laureus as Ambassador

NEW YORK: Seven-time Olympic gold-winning American gymnast Simone Biles has become a Laureus ambassador, joining a star-studded group that also features Indian javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra and World Cup-winning former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history and a four-time winner of the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, kicked off her new role during a visit to Milan, where she visited Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-supported gymnastics and multi-sport project.

It provides opportunities to young people, particularly girls, to "grow in confidence, build resilience and develop life skills through sport". During her visit, she spent time on the mats with the young athletes, offering encouragement, and sharing her experiences.

Polisportiva Garegnano is one of over 300 Laureus Sport for Good programmes that uses the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and inequality across the world...," the Laureus academy stated in a press release. Agencies

