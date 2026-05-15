Sindhu, Sen and Satwik-Chirag storm into Thailand Open quarterfinals in straight-game wins

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with victories in straight sets in their respective contests in Bangkok on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medallist and seeded sixth, Sindhu, took a mere 28 minutes to get the better of Amalie Schulz of Denmark 21-13, 21-15 in the women’s singles event.

The seventh seed Sen defeated China’s Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a second round men’s singles match, which lasted 39 minutes.

Sindhu will play against the top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Sen will be up against the winner of the match between Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hao and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the top seeds, also progressed to the quarterfinals. They beat the unseeded Malaysian combination of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal 21-12, 21-19 in 44 minutes.

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next face sixth seeded Japanese pair of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

However, it was curtains for young Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters for her maiden Super 300 title early this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 against Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand. Agencies

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