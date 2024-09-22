Singapore Grand Prix: Lando Norris claims pole position

Marina Bay: Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix after getting the better of championship rival Max Verstappen in Saturday night’s qualifying session at Marina Bay, which included a crash for Carlos Sainz at the start of Q3.

McLaren driver Norris produced a blistering time of 1m 29.525 seconds in what was effectively a one-lap shootout following Sainz’s shunt, finishing a couple of tenths clear of Verstappen’s Red Bull and another tenth ahead of the Mercedes drivers.

Lewis Hamilton bounced back from some recent qualifying struggles – and balance issues throughout practice – to pip teammate George Russell to third, with the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri having to settle for fifth position. IANS

Also Read: Adil Rashid becomes first English spinner to take 200 ODI wickets

Also watch: