‘Six Months Ago, I Wouldn’t Have Believed This’: Yastika Reflects on Historic Lord’s Feat

London: India’s Yastika Bhatia said her maiden Test century at Lord’s felt “like a dream” after overcoming a difficult year on the sidelines through injury, revealing that the emotions of her comeback journey flooded back when she reached three figures during the historic one-off women’s Test against England.

Yastika’s unbeaten 113 not only placed her name on the Lord’s honours board but also made her the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic venue, helping India tighten their grip on the match.

Looking back on the rehabilitation period that kept her away from the game during a crucial phase, including the home ODI World Cup build-up and the Women’s Premier League, the left-hander admitted there were moments when such an achievement seemed unimaginable.

“It was very tough. That one year, I mean, before a major tournament, a home World Cup, everyone dreams of playing in that. And before that, I got injured. And after that, I missed the WPL as well. It was quite tough, that phase. But I had a lot of people backing me. There was backing from the team, and my family’s support was immense at that time. So I’m very grateful for that, that they helped me come out of that situation. If someone had asked me six months ago if my name would be on the honours board, if someone said that, I wouldn’t have believed it myself! I would’ve said, “What are you talking about?” It feels like a dream,” Yastika said in a BCCI video.

The century carried significance beyond the scoreboard, with Bhatia acknowledging that the landmark innings represented both personal redemption and a proud moment for the country.

Recalling the moment she completed the hundred, she revealed she had initially planned a more elaborate celebration before opting for something simpler as emotions took over.

“I had planned a celebration, but then I thought, let it be... Let’s keep it a bit normal. But I kissed the flag, that was a very proud moment for me. I had planned a salute too, but I forgot at that moment. I want to do a lot for India, win a lot for the country and win the World Cup foo. So it was a very special moment for me, that I could score a maiden Test hundred and that it happened at Lord’s. And we’ve gotten into such a good position in the Test match. I got a bit emotional too when I took off my helmet and did that. I was remembering my family’s faces, and the one year that I went through, all of that was flashing in front of my eyes. All in all, it was a great moment,” she added. IANS

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