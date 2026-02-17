T20 World Cup: Steve Smith officially added to Australia squad

Dubai: Veteran batter Steve Smith has been officially added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad ahead of a must-win encounter against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday evening.

Smith took pacer Josh Hazlewood’s spot in the squad, as the Aussies had delayed naming any replacement for the experienced right-armer, who was ruled out of the tournament earlier this month due to a calf injury. The 36-year-old batter hasn’t played a T20I for Australia in almost two years. His most recent appearance in the shortest format coming against New Zealand in Auckland in February 2024.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Steve Smith as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad,” the ICC said in a statement on Monday. IANS

