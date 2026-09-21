Smriti Mandhana breaks record for most runs in T20Is

Nisshin: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her illustrious cap as she became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket across men’s and women’s game on Sunday. Mandhana achieved the milestone during the Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh women at the Korogi Sports Park with a strong cameo of 37 from 19 balls. The Indian vice-captain surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates to top the run-scorers’ list. She now has 4788 runs in 171 innings. Coming into the game, Mandhana had 4751 runs in 170 innings and needed to score only eight to go past the New Zealand icon, and she did that pretty early in her innings when she hit a couple of fours in her first seven balls with two singles too.

Mandhana and Bates were already above the leading run-scorer in men’s T20Is - Babar Azam - and have now made further gap from him. IANS

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