Son Heung-min stars as Korea beat USA

New York: Son Heung-min scored one goal and set up another to spark South Korea to 2-0 victory over the United States in an international football friendly on Sunday (IST).

The matchup between two teams bound for the 2026 World Cup was played at Harrison, New Jersey, in the home stadium of MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Son scored in the 18th minute and Lee Dong-gyeong added another in the 43rd to secure South Korea’s triumph against a US side coached by Mauricio Pochettino - Son’s former boss at Tottenham Hotspur. IANS

