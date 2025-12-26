Soorma Hockey Club unveils new jersey as legends and future stars come together

Chennai: The Soorma Hockey Club on Wednesday brought together legends of the game, current internationals, and young academy players for a special event in Chennai that celebrated both heritage and the future of the sport. On the occasion, the Hockey India League (HIL) side also unveiled its new jersey for the upcoming 2026 season.

Held at the Ramchandra University Ground, the event unfolded not as a formal showcase but as a shared hockey experience—one where students, fans, media, and players occupied the same space, united by the game. Adding to the moment was the unveiling of Soorma Hockey Club’s new jersey, revealed in the presence of players and youngsters alike, symbolising the bridge between the club’s legacy and the next generation set to wear its colours. IANS

Also Read: Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca Aims for Top 15 Breakthrough in 2026