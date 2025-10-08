Sophie Devine gets emotional receiving special memento from teammates

Indore: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine got emotional after her teammates presented her with special momentos to celebrate her milestone of 300 international matches. Devine played her 300th international game when the White Ferns took on South Africa on Monday at the Holkar Stadium.

Though the New Zealanders lost the game against the Proteas women, the team had two milestones to celebrate as Devine and her teammate, Suzie Bates, marked their 300th and 350th international games, respectively.

After the match, the ICC shared a video of the team celebrating Devine’s landmark, where Lea Tahuhu presented the skipper with ‘wee pounamu’, which represents strength, connection, protection and identity.

While giving her the same, the right-arm medium fast bowler said, "Sophie, I just got a wee pounamu to present to you here for your achievement of 300 international games. It symbolises the strength, connection, protection and identity to our country. You encompass all those things and carry so much mana (prestige) and wairua (soul) to wear this with pride around the world.” (IANS)

