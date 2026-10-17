Sophie Molineux Fit for NZ T20I Opener; Phoebe Litchfield's Fitness in Doubt

Sydney: Australia captain Sophie Molineux has declared herself fit for opening T20I against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval after overcoming a hip injury. However, No.3 batter Phoebe Litchfield still remains in doubt.

Molineux missed the three ODIs against Bangladesh with a hip injury she picked up following her return from The Hundred. She was left out of Victoria’s squad for the opening round of the Women’s National Cricket League last month.

“I’m ready to go,” Molineux was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Friday. “It was pretty unfortunate timing in terms of getting back from The Hundred and having to miss out on those games against Bangladesh, but I’m really excited to get back out there on Sunday.”

Litchfield, meanwhile, sustained a low-grade hip muscle strain and missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at Allan Border Field on Wednesday. The 23-year-old left-hander picked up the injury during her innings of 71 in Sunday’s second ODI.

With Australia facing a quick turnaround ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, Litchfield’s fitness will remain a concern for the team management, but Australia will be reluctant to take risks with the No.3 batter. IANS

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