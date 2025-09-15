Sourav Ganguly files nomination for CAB President’s post

Kolkata: Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President at the iconic Eden Gardens. It comes a day after Ganguly was nominated to represent CAB in the BCCI elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

With Ganguly being the only person to file his nomination for the top post, he could be elected unopposed when the elections happen on September 22. If elected, Ganguly will succeed his brother Snehasish, who has been holding the top job for almost three years.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support. At CAB, there is no opposition; everyone is a part of this Association. We will all work together to take CAB & Bengal cricket ahead. There are important events coming up at Eden Gardens, like India’s Test match against South Africa, the T20 World Cup, and the Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try and do my best,” Ganguly said in a post by CAB’s Instagram account. IANS

Also Read: Terence Crawford becomes super middleweight champion

Also Watch: