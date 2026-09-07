South Africa Recall Kyle Verreynne Ahead of Australia Test Series

Nottingham: Nottinghamshire’s push for winning the ongoing County Championship has suffered a setback after wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was recalled early by Cricket South Africa, thus ruling him out of the final three matches of the season.

Verreynne, 29, currently in his third spell with the club, had originally signed to feature in all of Nottinghamshire’s red-ball fixtures this summer. But central contract obligations take precedence ahead of South Africa’s upcoming three-game home Test series against Australia.

“I think I’ve said it so many times, the club’s got a really special place. It’s got a special place to me, so I’ll be watching closely. Like I said, the team’s in a good position at the moment, playing some really good cricket. I think it’s going to be quite an exciting run-in, so I’ll be keeping a close eye,” Verreynne said in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Sunday. IANS

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