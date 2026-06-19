South Africa Fight Back to Hold Czech Republic, Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

ATLANTA: South Africa kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time alive as Teboho Mokoena's late penalty earned them a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday. Michal Sadilek's early opener had the Czechs on course for just their second World Cup win as an independent nation. But Mokoena's late spot-kick kept both teams in the hunt for the last 32, although they will almost certainly have to win their final Group A fixture to advance. Both sides started with disappointing performances and defeats on the World Cup's opening day, but the Czechs quickly set about making amends.

South Africa next face South Korea, while the Czech Republic take on the daunting task of playing Mexico in the Estadio Azteca. Agencies

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