Lionel Messi becomes oldest player to score World Cup hat-trick

MISSOURI: Lionel Messi, at the age of 38, has broken his contemporary and arch-rival Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. The Argentine legend opened his 2026 World Cup campaign with a brilliant hat-trick, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday (local time).

At 38 years and 357 days, Messi has become the oldest player in men's World Cup history to register both a brace and a hat-trick. In the process, he surpassed Ronaldo to become the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, overtaking Ronaldo's record set at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he famously netted a hat-trick against Spain at the age of 33, according to Fox Sports.

Messi, in his 200th appearance for Argentina, scored three different types of goals. Messi's first came from a powerful long-range strike in the 17th minute after a quick free-kick from Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul.

His second was a close-range finish after a rebound fell kindly in the box following an effort from Mac Allister. He completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a composed curling finish after initiating the move himself with a mazy run.

With the hat-trick, Messi registered his name in the record books for multiple accolades, the most notable being for the joint-most goals in World Cup history. Messi is now tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 goals in FIFA World Cup history.

He also moved past Brazil's Ronaldo (15 goals), as well as Germany's Gerd Muller and France's Kylian Mbappe, who were both on 14 goals. Notably, Mbappe had earlier equalled Muller's tally with a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal earlier in the day.

Notably, the hat-trick also came exactly 20 years after Messi's first World Cup goal in 2006, which came in Argentina's 6-0 win over Serbia in the 2006 World Cup, adding a historic milestone to his landmark performance. (ANI)

Also Read: Lionel Messi stars with goal and assist in Inter Miami victory