South Africa trounce England in 1st ODI

Leeds: Aiden Markram’s powerful 86 and Keshav Maharaj’s four-wicket haul helped South Africa seal a convincing seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at Leeds on Tuesday. After bundling out the hosts for 131, the Proteas chased the target in 20.5 overs, thanks to Markram’s brilliant unbeaten 86 off 55 balls, studded with 13 boundaries and two sixes. With the ball, Maharaj was the star, returning figures of 4/22, while Wiaan Mulder provided solid support with 3/33. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. For England, Jamie Smith stood tall with a fighting 54 off 48 balls, including 10 fours, but received little support. (ANI)

