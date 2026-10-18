South Africa Weighs Team Changes for Second Test Against Australia, Says Bavuma

NEW DELHI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma confirmed that his side was still mulling over possible changes ahead of its second Test against Australia in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The Proteas surrendered a strong position in the first innings as it collapsed to a 214-run defeat in the first Test in Durban last week. Skipper Bavuma said that the side’s main consideration would be whether to play two spinners in Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj again.

“We would like to see what happens tomorrow,” he told reporters. “Whether we go with two spinners is probably one of the biggest considerations.

“Whether we go with one spinner, whether we play an all-rounder and which all-rounder that is, it all comes down to the balance of the team. Those are the dynamics we have to consider.”

Meanwhile, star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to return after missing the first Test through injury, and Bavuma said that his return would be a big boost to the side.

“He has been released by the fitness team and is available for selection. He will obviously be a big addition and a boost to the team on the field. He is raring to go,” Bavuma said.

“The bowlers feed massively off him. He leads the attack in everything that he does and brings an extra level of confidence to the unit. Whether he is on the field or off the field, there is always a benefit.

“Any captain would be happy to have a guy like KG in his bowling attack, so that brings a big smile to my face.”

The 36-year-old called on his batting unit to pressure the Australian bowling attack more, saying, “We need to be much more ruthless in how we execute and, more importantly, when the opportunity is there, we need to go on and do something big for the team,” he said.

“We can take the little good moments that we had with the bat (in the first test) and build on those.” Agencies

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