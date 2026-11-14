Spain extend unbeaten streak to 43 games with dominant win over Czechia in Nations League

Prague: World champions Spain extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 43 games when they defeated a 10-man Czechia in the UEFA Nations League at epet ARENA here.

Alex Baena and Marc Pubill scored for the visitors as Czechia captain Ladislav Krejci was sent off in the 69th minute for a foul on Roberto Fernandez, in what was a dominant outing for the Luis de la Fuente’s men.

Spain dominated from the start, but Ferran Torres and Marc Cucurella were off target. Dean Huijsen headed an effort, which was re-gathered by Matej Kovar.

The deadlock broke when Baena scored a penalty after midfielder Lukas Ambros was penalised for a handball, with VAR confirming it. Baena put the world champions ahead with a strike from the 12-yard spot in the 39th minute as La Roja went 1-0 at the break.

Spain started the second half well too, as Yeremy Pino nearly got another one for the team when he raced onto a long ball and hit one past Kovar. The goal was, however, disallowed.

The hosts looked for an equaliser as Adam Hlozek hit a header over the crossbar in the 68th minute before Krejci fouled and was sent off.

The Czechia captain was initially given a yellow card, but it was converted into a red after a VAR check. Spain added salt to the wounds when Pubill scored in injury time in the 96th minute to clinch the contest 2-0.

This was Spain’s fifth win in the ongoing Nations League and their 12th in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in 43 games now, having last lost to Scotland in March 2024.

Pio Esposito scored twice and Davide Frattesi added the other as Italy mounted a stunning comeback in Milan to end Zinedine Zidane’s unbeaten start as France coach.

France suffered their first defeat of the season losing 3-1 to Italy at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, during the 5th round of the league phase of the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

France, who led via Michael Olise’s crisp early finish, were pegged back midway through the opening half by a clever touch from Esposito. Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki both struck the upright for Les Bleus before Frattesi swept Italy in front just minutes after Sebastiano Esposito powered a penalty wide.

Esposito drilled in his second of the contest from the spot to ensure the hosts claimed a first home win in this fixture since May 1962 and moved level with France at the summit on ten points.

Elsewhere, Albania and Belarus are confirmed as the top two in Group C1 after beating Finland and San Marino respectively. They will meet on Matchday 6 to decide who will finish top and gain automatic promotion, with Albania two points ahead going into that fixture.

Montenegro sealed promotion from Group C2 as Aleksa Maras’ added-time effort gave them a 2-1 triumph over Latvia. Cyprus’ 1-1 draw in Armenia ensured them a top-two finish in the same section. Agencies

Also Read: ATP Finals: Alcaraz, Medvedev in same group; Zverev gets tough draw