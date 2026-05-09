Spain secure extra Champions League spot after Rayo Vallecano’s historic run

Madrid: Spain has secured an extra UEFA Champions League place for next season after Rayo Vallecano reached the UEFA Conference League final with a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg on Thursday night.

The Madrid-based side completed a 2-0 aggregate semifinal win to book a place in the first European final in the club’s history. More importantly for Spanish football, the result guaranteed Spain second place in this season’s UEFA coefficient rankings, surpassing Germany in the list.

Spain now has 22.093 coefficient points, while Germany remains on 21.785. Bayern Munich’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League semifinals by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this week ensured Germany can no longer catch Spain in the rankings. Agencies

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