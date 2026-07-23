Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano signs one-year deal with NorthEast United FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano on a one-year deal, the club announced today. Moyano, 26, joins the Highlanders from Diamond Harbour FC, where he spent the 2025–26 season in the Indian Football League, and will link up with the first-team squad ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

After signing NEUFC the mid fielder said, “I have followed Indian football closely over the past year, and NorthEast United is a club with real ambition and a fanbase that lives every match with the team. I have always tried to be a player who runs for the badge, who is there for his teammates in every phase of the game, and I want to bring that same commitment to the Highlanders. I cannot wait to meet the supporters and repay their belief in me.”

Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali welcomed the signing, saying, “Antonio is exactly the profile of midfielder we have been looking for, a player with intelligence, work rate and the experience of Spanish football running through him. I have watched him closely this past season, and what stands out is his consistency; he gives you the same level in the 90th minute as he does in the first. He will add real balance to our midfield, and I am confident he will settle quickly into our way of playing.”

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