France Thrash South Korea, Australia Hold Off Bangladesh in Junior Hockey World Cup

CHENNAI: Under overcast skies in Chennai, last edition’s runner-up, France, launched its FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 campaign with an 11-1 thrashing of South Korea in the opening Pool F match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Australia, one of the other major contenders, got its competition in Pool F off to a dominant start with victories over another Asian opposition. Switzerland bagged its second win of Pool B ahead of its final clash against India.

The French attack was relentless, featuring seven different goal-scorers in the rout. Star forward Arthur Plauche led the scoring spree with a brilliant hat-trick, supported by braces from Victor Saint-Martin and Gabin Lorrazuri. Seven goals came from open play, showcasing the team’s fluidity, while four were converted from penalty corners.

France, the sixth-ranked side in the world, wasted no time asserting dominance, finding the net within 91 seconds. Captain Denis Gaspard initiated the move, playing the ball wide to Tom Gaillard, who delivered a perfect square pass for Lorrazuri to tap home.

Australia survived a late scare from a determined Bangladesh side to secure a 5-3 victory in a floodlit encounter of Pool F.

In the first Pool B match of the evening, Switzerland secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over higher-ranked Chile, positioning itself atop the group standings.

A spirited England performance and a nagging drizzle couldn’t dampen the Netherlands team as it began its Pool E campaign with a 5-3 win.

Pool E’s second game saw Malaysia beat lower-ranked Austria 5-1.

South Africa traded blows with Ireland for almost three quarters before prevailing 2-1 in a tense Pool A encounter. Agencies

