Sports Ministry suspends recognition of Table Tennis Federation of India over governance issues

New Delhi: The government has suspended the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over governance-related issues, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) said on Wednesday.

As part of the decision, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been directed to put in place an ad-hoc arrangement to administer table tennis in the country until a duly constituted governance structure is restored.

The action was taken on Wednesday after the federation failed to conduct its organisational elections within the prescribed timeframe. The Ministry also found TTFI’s response to a show-cause notice issued over the matter to be unsatisfactory.

“The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF), will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI,” the Ministry order stated.

The IOA will coordinate with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the global governing body for the sport, to establish the interim regulatory mechanism.

The latest action adds to a series of governance-related controversies surrounding the TTFI in recent years.

The federation is currently headed by Meghna Ahlawat, its first woman president. The TTFI has also faced internal factionalism and disputes over its functioning and decision-making processes.

In June this year, India’s leading paddler Manika Batra was involved in a dispute with the federation over the selection process for the Asian Games. Batra was named among the reserves for India’s squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after questioning the constitution of the selection committee.

Batra had alleged that the federation breached its own Constitution by allowing a nine-member selection committee to take the final call on the squad, whereas the relevant provision limits such a sub-committee to seven members. She subsequently withdrew her challenge, citing the need to protect her mental peace.

The TTFI had also faced administrative intervention in 2022 following a dispute over its functioning, while further internal differences emerged this year after then Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta was suspended by the federation over alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised decisions. The Delhi High Court later overturned his suspension while taking note of factionalism within the federation.

Recognition of a national sports federation by the Sports Ministry is subject to compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, including provisions relating to elections, office-bearer tenure and governance.

The suspension will remain in place until the TTFI restores a compliant governance structure, with the sport to be administered through the interim mechanism in the meantime. (ANI)

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