SPSCA, Machkhowa win in Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South Point School Cricket Academy (SPSCA) and Machkhowa Cricket Academy won their respective matches in the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket Tournament held in the city on Sunday . Brief scores: Ist match: City CC 207/4 (20 overs), Abhigyan Singh 143no (57b, 4x24,6x6), Adarsh Chourasia 26, Aryan Kasyap 2/28, South Point School Cricket Academy 211/2 (19.1 overs), Aditya Mahato 111no ( 68b, 4x21,6x1), Hirak Jyoti Singh 34, Adarsh Chourasia 2/17. Result: South Point School Cricket Academy won by 8 wicket

2nd match: WRNE 133/8 (20 overs), Gyandip Das 28, Sohom Karmakar 20, Adarsh Choudhury 3/31, Machkhowa ca 134/5 (15.4 overs), Zayan Zaman 64no.

Result: Machkhowa CA won by 5 wickets.

