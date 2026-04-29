Sreeshankar Soars to Victory with 8.12m Win at Simbine Classic in Pretoria

NEW DELHI: Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the Simbine Classic in Pretoria on Tuesday with a best effort of 8.12 metres.

The event in South Africa is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level meet. Divan Manuel of the host nation was the only other jumper to clear the 8-metre mark.

This was only the second competition for the Kerala athlete this season. He had picked a gold at the Indian Athletics Series in Bengaluru earlier this month with a best of 8.15m.

Tuesday’s outing was another step Sreeshankar took towards attaining his best. The 27-year-old had missed the 2024 Olympics due to a knee injury. He had qualified for the Athletics World Championships in Tokyo but could not make the finals after a best of 7.78m in the qualifying round. Agencies

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