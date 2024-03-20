Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for Bangladesh Tests

Chattogram: Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended for the two-Test series against Bangladesh for a breach of the ICC code of conduct, shortly after announcing his decision to return to Test cricket having retired from the format last year.

Hasaranga was suspended for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third ODI against Bangladesh here on Monday and it is a big setback for Sri Lanka as they were banking on the experienced Hasaranga to trouble the hosts' batters in the longer format of the game.

During the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the game when Hasaranga snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the match.

Bangladesh took the series 2-1 after winning the contest by four wickets.

Hasaranga received a 50 percent fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offense. This brought his total demerit points to eight in 24 months, the ICC informed on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was already on five demerit points after receiving three demerit points in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. Following this, he was suspended for two T20Is against Bangladesh. IANS

