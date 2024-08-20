Subroto Cup: Nazareth Model High School disqualified from Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament

BENGALURU: Three teams were disqualified from the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament which got underway today in Bengaluru due to fielding overage players. An official announcement of this effect was made by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board. They also further stated that the reports of three other teams are awaited which will be received tomorrow and a decision will be made based on those results.

Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamuai, Bihar and Ultou Govt. Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were the teams disqualified from the tournament. The reports of teams from Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are awaited.

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the above mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams. The matches played on Day 1 by the above mentioned teams were declared null and void. In the last edition, 16 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players. (Agencies)

